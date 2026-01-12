Rajasthan Police Recruitment Scam: SOG Registers Case Against 38 Constables Over Fake Documents And Dummy Candidates

Rajasthan Police SOG launches action against 38 constables accused of securing jobs using fake documents and dummy candidates in past recruitment drives | (Representational Image)

Jaipur, Jan 12: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has registered a case against 38 constables who allegedly secured jobs in the 2018 and 2021 constable recruitments using fake documents and dummy candidates. The SOG investigation has found strong evidence against 26 constables from the 2018 batch and 12 from the 2021 batch.

Irregularities found in documents

The SOG, in its investigation report, has stated that the signatures of several constables did not match, and some of their documents were found to be fake. All will soon be sent notices for interrogation.

“There is evidence against all of them. In the investigation conducted by the District Internal Committee, all these police personnel have been found suspicious. Discrepancies (mismatches) have been found in their application forms, photographs, signatures, and educational certificates. All will be interrogated, and further legal action will be taken based on the facts. The report has been sent to the government,” said Vishal Bansal, the ADG of SOG Rajasthan Police.

Probe ordered after recruitment review

The investigation was carried out following the directions of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to the Superintendent of Police of Jalore in July 2024. The Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had asked the SP Jalore to investigate all constable recruitments conducted over the past five years.

Forensic findings and SOG action

The investigation revealed cases of forged signatures in some instances. Subsequently, a committee was formed to investigate both examinations.

Forensic reports revealed that the photographs and signatures of 38 police personnel did not match the documents submitted at the time of recruitment. The committee's report was then sent to the SOG, after which a case was registered against the accused.

Wider probe likely

As per sources, a probe is underway in other districts, and similar cases of fraud may come to light there as well.