 Viral Video Shows Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts In Front Of PCR Van In Bihar; Police Responds
A viral video from Bihar shows youths performing dangerous stunts on heavily modified bikeswheelies, no-hands riding, and close overtakesright alongside a Dial 112 police van.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Youths perform Police with Reckless Bike Stunts on Highway | X/@Nalanda_index

A viral video has sparked public outrage as youths in Bihar were seen performing dangerous biking stunts right alongside a Dial 112 police van, highlighting what many are calling a “complete erosion of law enforcement.” The clip, shared online shows reckless riders flaunting audacity and zero fear of the authorities.

Dangerous Stunts Captured on Highway

The 30-second video shows several youths on heavily modified motorcycles, including sports bikes and bullets with raised handlebars and loud exhausts, performing extreme stunts during daytime on a Bihar highway. The riders execute high front-wheel lift wheelies, no-hands riding, and dangerously close overtakes alongside a moving Bihar Police Dial 112 PCR van.

Despite the police vehicle being clearly visible, with 1–2 officers inside, there is no attempt to intervene, chase, or signal the bikers.

The riders appear completely fearless, displaying a blatant disregard for law and public safety.

article-image

Public Outrage and Calls for Action

Social media users expressed shock over the police inaction, demanding fines, vehicle impoundments and disciplinary action against the officers.

In response, Bihar Police issued a statement and said the matter has been noted and appropriate action is expected, though no immediate steps were detailed.

