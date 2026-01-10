Bengaluru Accident Video: Speeding Skoda Crashes Into Restaurant In Indiranagar As 'Drunk' Driver Jumps Divider, Pedestrians Narrowly Escape

A speeding Skoda car jumps a divider and crashes into a Barbeque Nation restaurant in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar | X/@HateDetectors

A potentially deadly road accident was narrowly avoided in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar late on Thursday night when a speeding car lost control, jumped a road divider and crashed into the wall of a popular restaurant on 100 Feet Road. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before the Crash

The CCTV video shows a Skoda car racing towards the junction from 18th Main Road at an alarming speed. Instead of slowing down to take a left turn, the vehicle continues straight ahead, mounts the road divider in a dangerous leap and briefly goes airborne.

As it crosses the divider, the car clips a two-wheeler nearby before hurtling forward and slamming into the outer wall of a Barbeque Nation restaurant. A group of diners standing just outside the restaurant entrance can be seen narrowly escaping the speeding car by a matter of seconds.

High Speed, Loss of Control Led to Crash

According to media report, police confirmed that the car was driven by 42-year-old Derrick Tony, who was travelling from 18th Main Road towards 100 Feet Road. Officers said the vehicle was being driven at a speed far beyond what the road conditions and turn permitted. Tony failed to negotiate the curve and instead ploughed straight into the divider, triggering the chain of collisions.

Driver Allegedly Drunk at the Time

Police confirmed that Tony was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. The impact caused extensive damage to the restaurant’s exterior wall, sending debris across the footpath and road. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Pedestrians Escape, Biker Injured

The group of people standing outside the restaurant escaped unhurt despite being dangerously close to the crash site. However, the two-wheeler rider, identified as Jabir Ahmed, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

A complaint has been filed and a case registered at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine further liability in the incident.