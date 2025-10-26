Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Driver Of Sleeper Bus That Went Into Flames Killing 20 Arrested

A bus driver using a fraudulent academic certificate to obtain his license and a drunk motorcyclist’s reckless decision led to a devastating fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, claiming 20 lives. This incident highlights critical flaws in road safety protocols with catastrophic outcomes.

Miriyala Lakshmaiah, the driver of the ill-fated double-decker bus, has been arrested. Investigations revealed that Lakshmaiah, who studied only up to Class 5, secured a heavy vehicle driving license using forged Class 10 certificates. Licensing regulations mandate at least a Class 8 education for transport vehicle drivers, yet such rules are frequently violated with fake documents.

On Friday evening, two motorcyclists were involved in an accident close to Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool. Their motorcycle lost control and collided with a road divider. The rider, Shiva Shankar, was killed in the collision. His passenger, Erri Swami, sustained injuries. Following the accident, Erri pulled Shiva Shankar's body to the side of the road and discovered he had died. Before he could clear the motorcycle from the roadway, a bus struck and ran over it. The motorcycle became trapped beneath the bus. Subsequently, the bike's fuel tank caught fire, likely caused by friction. This ignited a large fire that consumed the double-decker bus. Nineteen passengers perished in the flames, while others successfully evacuated through an emergency exit.