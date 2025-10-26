 Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Driver Of Sleeper Bus That Went Into Flames Killing 20 Arrested
Investigations revealed that Lakshmaiah, who studied only up to Class 5, secured a heavy vehicle driving license using forged Class 10 certificates.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
A bus driver using a fraudulent academic certificate to obtain his license and a drunk motorcyclist’s reckless decision led to a devastating fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, claiming 20 lives. This incident highlights critical flaws in road safety protocols with catastrophic outcomes.

Miriyala Lakshmaiah, the driver of the ill-fated double-decker bus, has been arrested. Investigations revealed that Lakshmaiah, who studied only up to Class 5, secured a heavy vehicle driving license using forged Class 10 certificates. Licensing regulations mandate at least a Class 8 education for transport vehicle drivers, yet such rules are frequently violated with fake documents.

