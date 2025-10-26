Louvre Heist: 2 Suspects In Case Arrested In Paris

Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the £80 million Louvre jewellery theft, one week following what has been described as the "robbery of the century".

The stolen pieces included a sapphire tiara, a necklace, and a single earring from a collection linked to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense.

The two men, both in their early thirties and from Seine-Saint-Denis, are thought to have been part of a four-member group that broke into France's most prestigious museum using a lorry equipped with a cherry picker.

Authorities arrested one suspect on Saturday evening at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while he was attempting to catch a flight to Algeria. The second suspect was detained later that night, and both are currently being questioned by detectives.

Officers investigating the £80 million Louvre museum robbery have discovered digital evidence indicating the theft may have involved an insider. A security guard at the museum is suspected of being in contact with the thieves prior to the audacious daytime raid on 19th October. According to reports, the guard may have supplied vital information about the museum's security arrangements, providing the criminals with the intelligence necessary to execute the high-value theft.

Scores of detectives were deployed to track down the thieves who executed a brazen daytime heist at the Louvre on 19th October, stealing royal jewellery valued at over £80 million in merely seven minutes.