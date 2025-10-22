 The Louvre Reopens 3 Days After Thieves Took French Crown Jewels Worth $102 Million In Daylight Heist
The Louvre reopened Wednesday, three days after thieves stole French crown jewels worth €88 million ($102 million) in a daring daylight raid. The Apollo Room remains closed as around 100 investigators search for the suspects and missing jewels. No arrests have been made, and crowds gathered outside the museum’s glass pyramid entrance.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Paris: The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning, three days after thieves forced open a window and stole French crown jewels in a daring, daylight raid on the musuem.

The Apollo Room where the theft occurred remained closed to visitors, while crowds - hundreds deep - waited outside the museum's glass pyramid entrance.

The Louvre is normally closed on Tuesday and had been shut since the theft for investigation.

No arrests have been announced, and the stolen jewels remain missing.

The Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that the stolen crown jewels were worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million), not including their historical value to France.

About 100 investigators are involved in the police pursuit of the suspects and jewels after Sunday's theft from the world's most-visited museum.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

