Car Crashes Into White House Security Gate, Driver Arrested; Secret Service Rules Out Threat | VIDEO

Car Crashes Into White House Security Gate, Driver Arrested; Secret Service Rules Out Threat

Washington: A motorist was arrested late Tuesday night after crashing his car into a security gate outside the White House complex.



The incident took place at around 10:37 pm near the corner of 17th and E Streets, leading to a quick response from the United States Secret Service.

Driver detained after late-night crash



According to the Secret Service, the driver “drove his vehicle” into the gate, triggering immediate security checks in the area. Officers, along with officials from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, examined the vehicle and declared it safe after inspection. The driver was taken into custody on the spot.



Visuals from the scene, which have since gone viral, show Secret Service personnel inspecting the damaged car, measuring distances, and taking photographs as part of the investigation. The agency has not yet released details about the driver’s identity or any possible motive behind the crash.



White House operations unaffected



Officials confirmed that President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident. However, the security breach did not lead to a lockdown. The road leading to the affected gate was temporarily closed until the car was towed away. The site of the crash is located southwest of the main presidential residence, close to the headquarters of the American Red Cross.



The Secret Service noted that this was not an isolated occurrence. Similar vehicle crashes had been reported at the White House gates earlier this year, in January and May. The latest incident comes just days after a suspicious hunting stand was found overlooking the area where President Trump was scheduled to exit Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, heightening concerns over recent security lapses.



Authorities said further updates would be shared after the investigation determines whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.