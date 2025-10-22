 'We Support Good Relations With All Countries': Taliban Govt Urges US To Reopen Embassy, Focus On Economic & Political Ties
'We Support Good Relations With All Countries': Taliban Govt Urges US To Reopen Embassy, Focus On Economic & Political Ties

The Taliban emphasized maintaining good relations with all countries, including the US, focusing on diplomatic and economic ties, and urged reopening the US Embassy in Kabul. Meanwhile, India upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to an Embassy, signaling deeper bilateral engagement and support for Afghanistan’s development.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Pixabay

Kabul [Afghanistan]: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan highlighted its aim to maintain good relations with all countries, including the US, Tolo News reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking to Tolo News, said that the Emirate views its ties with the US as primarily economic and political.

Zabihullah Mujahid's Statement

Mujahid stated, "We support good relations with all countries, including the U.S., and our relations should rely on two channels: diplomatic and trade. In this regard, we have always reached out and encouraged the U.S. to engage with us in these areas." He also addressed recent remarks by the US President concerning Bagram Airbase, suggesting that Donald Trump should prioritise reopening the US Embassy in Kabul.

article-image

"They sometimes talk about Bagram or other matters. We told them: instead of Bagram, activate your embassy in Kabul. By reopening this diplomatic channel, Afghanistan and the U.S. can have proper and legitimate relations. We support good ties, let's see what they say," Mujahid added, Tolo News reported.

The Islamic Emirate's focus on economic and political channels comes as the Deputy National Security Advisor to the US President previously acknowledged some cooperation by Afghanistan's current leadership in counterterrorism efforts.

Mohammad Amin Karim, an international relations expert, told Tolo News, "In the United States, there is ongoing contention between those who support and those who oppose engagement with the current system in Afghanistan, which has yet to reach a conclusion. We may see the announcement of a long-term U.S. policy on Afghanistan in the coming weeks or months." Despite repeated criticism from the US President regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the official stance of the US on the country's current leadership remains unclear.

article-image

India Restores The Status Of Its Mission In Kabul

Meanwhile, In a significant step, India on Tuesday restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy with immediate effect. Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest. The decision to upgrade Technical Mission of India in Kabul to Embassy was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Afghan Foreign Minister visited India from October 9 to 16. The MEA release said that the Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development.

