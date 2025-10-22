South Korea Launches First 3,600-Ton Submarine To Strengthen Naval Defense | X @CollinSLKoh

Geoje: South Korea launched its first 3,600-ton-class naval submarine on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster its underwater deterrence against North Korean threats.

Details

The first of the three Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarines under construction was unveiled in a launch ceremony at shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co.'s dockyard in Geoje, about 330 kilometres southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Named after iconic Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) engineer Jang Yeong-sil, the 89-meter-long Batch-II submarine is part of the military's Changbogo-III or KSS-III program to acquire advanced diesel-electric attack submarines.

"As the Navy's first 3,600-ton-class submarine, the ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is a world-class diesel submarine and a core strategic asset with enhanced capabilities to respond to various maritime threats," the Navy and the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.

Compared with the 3,000-ton Batch-I class submarine that has been commissioned for active duty, officials said the new submarine is not only larger in size but is equipped with upgraded detection and strike capabilities that help the submarine remain stealthy for a longer period of time.

The submarine's combat system, which serves as the brain, and the sonar system, which functions as the eyes, have both been upgraded for better information processing and target detection features, while its lithium-ion batteries allow it to stay underwater longer and move faster.

An array of sound absorption technologies has been incorporated to increase the submarine's covertness, while more homegrown equipment has been used to ensure a more stable operation of the submarine, officials said.

The new submarine is expected to have an increased number of vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, up from six known to be equipped in the 3,000-ton Batch-I submarines that have been commissioned.

With the upgraded features, the 3,600-ton submarine is anticipated to play a key role in the military's maritime three-axis deterrence system, notably the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform designed to eliminate key North Korean nuclear and missile targets if there are clear signs of intended use.

The new submarine is set to be delivered to the Navy at the end of 2027. The other two 3,600-ton-class submarines are also under construction.

The launch ceremony comes as South Korea seeks to become the world's fourth-largest defence exporter, by banking on the growing demand for its homegrown weapons systems such as self-propelled howitzers, tanks and fighter jets.

"The ROKS Jang Yeong-sil is anticipated to substantially contribute to South Korean submarines becoming key strategic assets for global security and peace, as well as boost defence exports," Lee Sang-woo, director-general of DAPA's KSS program group, said.

In a boon for such a push, Hanwha Ocean was recently selected as one of the two "qualified suppliers," or preferred bidders, along with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, for a major Canadian submarine contract.

Under the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, Canada plans to acquire up to 12 submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy to upgrade its submarine fleet, with an aim to receive the first new vessel by no later than 2035.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is set to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju next week, has said he plans to visit Hanwha Ocean facilities as part of his South Korea trip.

