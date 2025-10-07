 Union Minister Piyush Goyal Intervenes To Rescue 36 Indian Workers From Exploitation In Oman
The issue was brought to the attention of Goyal recently by Govind Prasad, BJP Adhyaksh, Ward No. 24, North Mumbai, informing that 18 Indian workers in Oman, including one of his relatives, were allegedly being exploited by their employer and living in distressing conditions.

Tuesday, October 07, 2025
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Image

Following the intervention of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, 36 Indian workers were rescued and brought back safely from Oman.

Goyal directed his officers to take up the matter on top priority. His office promptly reached out to the Indian Embassy in Oman, urging urgent intervention. The Embassy, acting swiftly with the support of local authorities, not only traced the 18 workers but also located 18 additional Indians in similar distress.

All 36 workers were shifted to a local Gurudwara that graciously offered them temporary shelter while the Embassy undertook procedural compliance for their return. Within days, the Embassy, ensured that all the workers were safely repatriated to India.

These workers had travelled to Oman in search of better job opportunities but were allegedly subjected to severe exploitation by their employer. They faced delayed or partial salary payments often after four to five months were confined to cramped accommodations, and had their passports confiscated. In some cases, loans were even taken in their names. The employer reportedly threatened them with arrest if they attempted to go away, leaving them completely helpless.

