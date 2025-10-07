Mumbai News: BMC Headquarters Illuminated With Indian And UK Flags To Welcome PM Modi And UK PM Keir Starmer

The BMC HQ illuminated with Indian and UK National Flags | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The iconic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters was illuminated with the Indian and UK national flags to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Keir Starmer to Mumbai. The dazzling display symbolized the enduring friendship and partnership between the two nations.

UK PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will undertake a two-day visit to India starting October 8 at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

This will be Prime Minister Starmer’s first official visit to India.

According to the MEA, during the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi and Starmer will also attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators at the sidelines of the event.

PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 8-9 October. PM will reach Navi Mumbai and at around 3 PM, he will undertake a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

