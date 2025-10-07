'Maharashtra Government Positive On Fulfilling MSRTC Workers’ Demands': Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: The state government is taking a positive stance towards addressing the legitimate demands of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers, said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a meeting with workers’ unions held at Mantralaya. He assured that an appropriate decision would be taken after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meeting Held with MSRTC Unions

The meeting was attended by MSRTC Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar, and union representatives Sandeep Shinde, Sameer More, Shrirang Barge, Hanumant Tate, Prakash Nimbalkar, Mukesh Tigote, and Pradeep Dhurandhar.

Minister Sarnaik noted that the government is seriously considering key worker demands, including pending Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Diwali advance payments. These dues, pending since 2018, collectively amount to approximately Rs 4,400 crore.

Revenue Enhancement and Self-Sustainability

Highlighting the need for financial stability, Sarnaik said that continuously depending on government funding is not sustainable. To strengthen MSRTC’s financial position, several revenue-generating measures are being introduced.

Advertisement revenue is expected to generate Rs 100 crore annually, while the modern parcel service could contribute another Rs 100 crore each year. Furthermore, commercial fuel stations, which currently cater only to MSRTC buses, will soon be opened to the general public, expected to yield Rs 200–250 crore annually.

In total, these initiatives are projected to generate Rs 500–600 crore in additional annual revenue.

Digital Initiatives for Diversified Income

To further enhance passenger convenience and revenue, MSRTC is developing its own passenger app. The app will include services like app-based taxis, rickshaws, and e-bike rentals, diversifying income streams and promoting digital access for commuters.

PPP Model for Infrastructure Development

MSRTC lands will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with plans to construct residential quarters and rest houses for employees. These developments aim to improve worker welfare while creating steady income sources.

Through these PPP projects, MSRTC expects to earn an additional Rs 1,000–1,500 crore annually and enhance its asset value.

Fleet Expansion and Employment Plans

Minister Sarnaik also revealed that 8,000 new buses will be added to MSRTC’s fleet by the end of next year, increasing the total fleet size to 18,000–20,000 buses. To support this expansion, the department has sought government approval to recruit additional staff.

Pending formal approval, temporary contractual workers will be hired to maintain service levels. This move is expected to improve passenger service quality and boost overall revenue.

Government Committed to Workers’ Welfare

During the meeting, Minister Sarnaik held detailed discussions with union representatives, reaffirming the government’s commitment to resolving the long-pending issues faced by MSRTC employees. He assured that the government remains focused on ensuring both employee welfare and corporate self-reliance.