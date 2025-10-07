Mumbai: MSHRC Directs Inclusion Of Govt Officials In Case Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout

MSHRC seeks response from Mumbai Suburban officials in case of 8-year-old girl injured by stray bullet during 2023 gang shootout | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has ordered the inclusion of the District Collector, Mumbai Suburban, and the District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai Suburban, as respondents in the complaint filed by Sunita Sharma, whose eight-year-old daughter, Trisha Sharma, suffered a permanent hand injury after being struck by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in Mumbai in 2023.

Government Response Sought

The Commission directed both authorities to submit their responses regarding the government provisions available for victims in such situations and the action taken on the family’s applications for assistance. The matter has been posted for further hearing on December 11, 2025.

Incident Details

According to the complaint, filed by advocate Hitendra Gandhi, the incident occurred on December 24, 2023, in Azad Gali, Chunabhatti, when rival criminal gangs allegedly opened fire, leaving several people dead and injuring others, including Trisha. The child, who once aspired to become a pilot, now faces lifelong challenges due to the injury.

Family’s Appeal

Sunita Sharma, whose family depends on her husband’s modest income as a barber, told the Commission that they are struggling to bear the cost of Trisha’s ongoing medical treatment. She appealed to the MSHRC to direct the state government to provide immediate medical and financial relief, compensation for the trauma suffered, and to fix accountability for the authorities’ alleged failure to prevent the incident.

Neglect Alleged

The mother alleged that repeated appeals to various authorities, including the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the district administration, for financial assistance and medical support have gone unanswered.

She said the “continued neglect” of the family’s plight amounts to a violation of Trisha’s fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, as well as India’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Police Action Taken

An FIR was registered at Chunabhatti police station under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and the police have already filed a chargesheet against the accused.

In a report submitted to the Commission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) confirmed the incident and noted that Trisha’s statement was recorded on June 21, 2025. However, the report clarified that the police department does not have the authority to provide compensation and suggested that the matter be referred to the concerned government departments.

