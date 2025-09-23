Mumbai News: SHRC To Hear Complaint Of 8-Year-Old Girl Injured In Chunabhatti Gang Shootout; Family Alleges State Negligence

MSHRC takes cognisance of complaint after eight-year-old Chunabhatti girl injured by stray bullet seeks relief | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by advocate Hitendra Gandhi on behalf of Sunita Sharma, the mother of an eight-year-old girl who sustained a permanent hand injury after being struck by a stray bullet during a gang-related shootout in Chunabhatti last December.

Incident in Chunabhatti

According to the complaint, Sunita’s daughter, Trisha Sharma, was returning home on December 24, 2023, when members of rival criminal gangs had allegedly opened fire in Azad Gali, Chunabhatti.

The incident, which left several dead and injured, also resulted in Trisha suffering grave injuries to her hand, causing permanent damage. Once aspiring to be a pilot, Trisha’s dreams have now been shattered, with her family alleging the state’s failure to provide adequate protection and subsequent support.

Case Registered Under MCOCA

An FIR was registered at Chunabhatti Police Station under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), and the police have filed a charge sheet against the accused.

Despite this, Sunita Sharma claims that repeated appeals to several authorities including Mumbai Police Commissioner, and district administration for medical and financial assistance have gone unanswered.

Family’s Plea for Support

In her complaint to the SHRC, Sunita stated that the family, dependent on her husband’s modest earnings as a barber, cannot afford the ongoing treatment costs. She alleged that the “continued neglect” by the authorities amounts to a violation of Trisha’s fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, as well as India’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Police Report Submitted

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, submitted a report to the SHRC on June 26, 2025, confirming that the incident occurred and that Trisha’s statement was recorded on June 21.

The report, however, stated that the police do not have the authority to grant financial assistance and suggested that the matter be taken up with the concerned government departments.

Relief Sought from SHRC

The complainant has urged the commission to direct the state to provide immediate medical and financial relief, compensation for her daughter’s trauma, and accountability for the authorities’ alleged failure to act.

