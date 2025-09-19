Mumbai News: SHRC Summons Police Commissioner And DCP Over Missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV Footage In Human Rights Case

MSHRC summons Mumbai Police Commissioner and DCP over missing Kandivali Police Station CCTV footage in rights violation case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has summoned Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Jadhav to appear on September 29, 2025, to provide evidence in a case of alleged human rights violations.

The summons were issued after the police department failed to provide CCTV footage from the Kandivali Police Station, which the commission deemed necessary for its investigation.

Allegations of assault inside police station

The case, filed by Advocate Tarun Sharma on behalf of his client Shubham Jaiswal, “On May 10, 2024, during an inquiry at the Kandivali Police Station, Sub-Inspector Pravin Patil and a student, Parth Meher, along with his mother, Rekha Meher, asked Shubham Jaiswal to return 50% of the fees. When he refused, Sub-Inspector Pravin Patil allegedly beat him with a belt and Rekha Meher allegedly hit him with a sandal. Due to this, Shubham Jaiswal, through Advocate Tarun Sharma, filed a complaint with the Commission for human rights violations against Sub-Inspector Pravin Patil and Rekha Meher,” reads the complaint copy.

Police accused of non-cooperation and influence

The MSHRC’s investigation wing requested the CCTV footage from the police station to conduct a fact-finding inquiry. However, a report submitted to the divisional bench, led by Justice A.M. Badar and member Sanjay Kumar, noted that the Kandivali Police Station did not cooperate with the investigation and failed to provide the footage.

The report also mentioned that the police department had allegedly influenced the complainant, making them hostile, and created obstacles for the MSHRC’s investigation.

Commission slams interference in justice

During a hearing, the divisional bench expressed its strong disapproval of the police's conduct, stating that their lack of cooperation amounts to an "interference in the course of administration of the justice". The commission noted that it has no alternative but to conduct its own fact-finding inquiry to obtain the crucial evidence.

Strict order to produce CCTV footage

The summons order explicitly directs Commissioner Deven Bharti and Deputy Commissioner Sandip Jadhav to appear before the commission on September 29, 2025, along with the CCTV footage from May 9, 2024, from 4:41 PM to 4:48 PM.

The commission has warned that it will take all necessary coercive actions to ensure their presence if they fail to appear. The next hearing is scheduled for October 1, 2025.

