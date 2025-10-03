Mumbai News: BMC Appoints Full-Time Ward Officers In Dongri, Marine Lines, Parel And Kandivali After Long Delay

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: After a long wait, four out of eight administrative wards will finally have full-time ward officers. On Friday, the BMC administration appointed new ward officials— also known as Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMC)—in B (Dongri), C (Marine Lines), F South (Parel), and R South (Kandivali) wards.

These appointments were made based on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recommendations after exams for vacant AMC posts. Until now, these wards were managed by acting ward officials, mostly senior engineers.

Recruitment Process Delayed By Legal Challenges

In June 2021, BMC announced recruitment for 14 ward officer posts. After exams and document verification, the final list was ready, but legal petitions by disqualified candidates stalled the process for over two years. The Supreme Court later allowed BMC to appoint shortlisted candidates.

Despite the order, delays continued, leading to a contempt petition. MPSC eventually released the list, appointment letters were issued in November 2024, and training was completed last month. Meanwhile, senior engineers filled the roles without formal administrative training, leading to concerns over delays and weakened oversight.

New Appointments And Transfers Issued

On Friday, the BMC issued a series of administrative orders, appointing Yogesh Desai as AMC of B Ward, Santosh Salunkhe for C Ward, Vrushali Ingule for F South Ward, and Aarti Golekar for R South Ward. Sanjay Ingle, who was previously serving as the Executive Engineer and acting in charge of C Ward, and Manish Salve, the acting in charge of R South, were relieved of their duties and sent back to the City Engineer Department.

Additionally, the civic authorities issued transfer orders for three AMCs: Nitin Shukla was transferred from B Ward to K East Ward (Jogeshwari, Andheri East), Mahesh Patil from F South to S (Bhandup) Ward, and Alka Sasane, AMC of S Ward, was transferred to the Market Department.

Also Watch:

Remaining Posts To Be Filled Soon

A senior civic official said, "Of the remaining four candidates, one has yet to be relieved from their previous posting, while another is currently on maternity leave. The other two are undergoing training and will be appointed as AMC's upon completion."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/