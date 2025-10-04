 Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Students participate in Classical Marathi Language Week quiz and lecture organised by Panvel Municipal Corporation | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: As part of the ongoing Classical Marathi Language Week being celebrated across Maharashtra from October 3 to 9, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized a lecture and quiz competition on Saturday at K.L.E. Society’s Science and Commerce College, Kalamboli, under the theme “Promotion of Classical Marathi Language.”

The initiative saw participation from students, with around 96 participants taking part in the quiz. Principal Dr. Vijay Mendulkar, Project Officer Arvind Sable, and Sheetal Gharve were present at the event.

Range of Activities to Promote Marathi Heritage

PMC has lined up a range of activities to mark the language week, aimed at spreading awareness and pride in Marathi’s classical heritage.

Essay Competition Announced for Citizens

As part of these celebrations, an essay competition on “Classical Marathi Language” has been announced for all citizens within the municipal limits. Participants are required to submit handwritten essays by 5 p.m. on October 7 to Valmik Rathod, Principal of D.B. Patil School.

Special Lecture by Prof. Dr. V.L. Dharurkar

In addition, a special lecture by Prof. Dr. V.L. Dharurkar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on “The Beauty and New Direction of the Marathi Language” will be held on October 9, at 11 a.m. at the Government College of Education and again at 3 p.m. at the Aadya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

"Throughout the week, several schools in Panvel will host quiz competitions, lectures, and exhibitions to promote the richness of the Marathi language," said an official.

