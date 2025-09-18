Mumbai News: SHRC Issues Notice To Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Over Alleged Inhuman Prison Conditions

Arthur Road jail | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, directing him to file a response on the alleged inhuman conditions prevailing in the prison. The commission has asked for the reply to be submitted by January 6.

The notice follows a complaint filed by RTI activist Santosh Gholap, who raised serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of the colonial-era jail.

Complaint Highlights Severe Overcrowding

According to the complaint, the Arthur Road Jail, established in 1926 during British rule and later declared a central prison in 1972, was originally designed to house 999 inmates. However, the prison currently holds around 3,700 prisoners, leading to severe overcrowding and questions about the survival conditions of the inmates.

Activist Raises Human Rights Violations

Gholap, in his complaint, alleged that the jail has undergone no major modifications since its construction and that the living conditions violate basic human rights. He cited issues such as overcrowding, lack of access to adequate food, medical treatment, religious materials, and clean living spaces. The complaint also highlighted instances of cruel treatment, limited access to justice, and denial of fundamental freedoms to prisoners.

Prisoners’ Rights Under Law and Constitution

Referring to both the Prisons Act, 1894 and the Model Prison Manual, 2016, Gholap argued that prisoners are entitled to rights ensuring humane treatment, adequate diet, health care, clean drinking water, clothing, and personal hygiene facilities.

He stressed that the Supreme Court of India has repeatedly held that prisoners, whether convicts or undertrials, do not cease to be human beings and retain their fundamental rights under the Constitution, including the right to life and dignity.

Demand for New Prison Facility in Mumbai

“The capacity of Mumbai Central Jail is 999, but 3,700 inmates are surviving in these conditions. It is my humble request to the Maharashtra government to build a proper prison facility in Mumbai for these inmates in line with constitutional and human rights guidelines,” Gholap stated in his plea.

Commission to Review Response Before Action

The SHRC will now examine the jail authorities’ response before taking further action.

