Maharashtra Congress Vice President Hidayat Patel Dies After Being Stabbed In Akola, Accused Arrested; Video

Maharashtra Congress Vice President Hidayat Patel Dies After Stabbing in Akola, Accused Arrested; Video |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress vice president Hidayat Patel succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, a day after he was brutally stabbed in Akot city of Akola district. The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment when his condition worsened, leading to his death, police officials confirmed.

The Akola police have arrested the accused, identified as Ubed Patel (25), who belongs to the same community as Hidayat Patel. According to cops, the attack was captured on CCTV cameras, which played a crucial role in identifying and tracking down the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that the crime took place due to long-standing personal and familial animosity rather than immediate political developments.

Archit Chandok, Superintendent of Police, Akola, said the incident occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday. Hidayat Patel was attacked moments after he exited a mosque following afternoon prayers. Ubed Patel, who was also present inside the mosque, allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

After the assault, the accused escaped into a nearby forested area. In response, the police launched a large-scale manhunt involving nearly 40 personnel. The search operation continued for several hours before Ubed was located and arrested around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be produced before a court on Wednesday, where police will seek his custodial remand for further investigation.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that there was deep-rooted hostility between the two families. He alleged that Hidayat Patel had repeatedly blocked his family’s progress and influence in the area. Ubed also accused Hidayat of being responsible for the murder of his uncle, Mateen Patel, in 2019, claiming it was linked to political rivalry. Police officials said these claims are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Hidayat Patel managed to walk on his own immediately after the attack and was taken to a local hospital in Akot. As his condition deteriorated later in the day, authorities arranged a green corridor to shift him to a hospital in Akola for advanced medical care. However, during treatment, he reportedly suffered a minor heart attack and passed away on Wednesday morning.

Police officials clarified that Hidayat Patel was not directly involved in the ongoing local body elections. They also noted that Akot, where the attack occurred, is a rural area that does not fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The Akot Nagar Palika elections were held in the first phase of polls last month. The police continue to investigate whether the attack had any indirect political angle or was purely the result of personal enmity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/