Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes

Thane: For the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Sharad Chandra Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have jointly released the Mahavikas Aghadi's manifesto on Monday evening. In this manifesto, promises have been made to resolve the traffic congestion, water issues, and pollution problems faced by Thane residents.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, leader Rajan Vichare, district chief Kedar Dighe, MNS leader Abhijit Panse, and district president Avinash Jadhav announced the Mahavikas Aghadi's joint manifesto on Tuesday.
Due to unplanned works, half the life of Thane residents is ending in traffic jams, and in our city of lakes, water has to be taken by tanker, such criticism has been made on the ruling party in the manifesto. Raising the question of whether roads are for contractors or contractors are for roads, it has been said that roads of international technology that last for 15 years will be built, and negligent contractors will be blacklisted and heavily fined.
About The Promises Made
Gaimukh-Saket-Kharegaon Coastal Road will be completed quickly.
Efforts will be made to connect the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel elevated road.
Thane-Borivali underground road will be expedited.
Efforts will be made to construct the Kopri-Anandnagar-Saket elevated flyover.
A new bridge will be constructed across the creek between Kopri-Patni Road.
Service roads on the entire Ghodbunder Road will be completed on a war footing.
Planned parking plazas will be built in the city.
Action will be taken against tanker mafias.
Follow-up will be done to increase water supply from 585 million liters to 1116 million liters.
Efforts will be made to build a separate dam for the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Revival of old wells.
Conservation and beautification of lakes are included in such assurances.
Use of lake water for tree planting
Upgradation of all municipal hospitals
Eco-friendly construction rules
E-bus network
E-charging stations
Mandatory use of solar energy
Tree planting in the next 5 years
Thane = City of Shade in 15 to 20 years
Concrete plan to reduce the air quality index
Mumbai University sub-center upgraded
Complete higher education facility in Thane
Modern education complex on municipal land
Digital education in all schools
Every ground reserved only for sports
Space at low rates for theatre rehearsals
Employment and future
Tax concession for those who pay taxes on time
E-toilets for women
Hawker-free footpaths
Pet parks, clinics, ambulance for pets
Diva-Mumbra special planning
