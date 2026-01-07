 Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes

Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes

The Mahavikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena UBT, MNS and NCP-SP) released its joint manifesto for the Thane civic polls, promising solutions to traffic congestion, water scarcity and pollution. The manifesto targets unplanned development, pledges durable roads, action against tanker mafias, improved water supply, green transport, upgraded hospitals, education reforms and eco-friendly urban planning.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: For the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Sharad Chandra Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have jointly released the Mahavikas Aghadi's manifesto on Monday evening. In this manifesto, promises have been made to resolve the traffic congestion, water issues, and pollution problems faced by Thane residents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, leader Rajan Vichare, district chief Kedar Dighe, MNS leader Abhijit Panse, and district president Avinash Jadhav announced the Mahavikas Aghadi's joint manifesto on Tuesday.

Due to unplanned works, half the life of Thane residents is ending in traffic jams, and in our city of lakes, water has to be taken by tanker, such criticism has been made on the ruling party in the manifesto. Raising the question of whether roads are for contractors or contractors are for roads, it has been said that roads of international technology that last for 15 years will be built, and negligent contractors will be blacklisted and heavily fined.

Read Also
BMC Polls 2026: Violence Erupts In Ward 1, Dahisar West Amid Election Campaign; MHB Police Book 10
article-image

About The Promises Made

FPJ Shorts
'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO
'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO
Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'
Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Fever Hits Mumbai; Actor's Last Film Gets 4 AM Shows In The City
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Fever Hits Mumbai; Actor's Last Film Gets 4 AM Shows In The City
Motorola Razr Fold Smartphone Unveiled At CES 2026: Key Features, Availability
Motorola Razr Fold Smartphone Unveiled At CES 2026: Key Features, Availability

Gaimukh-Saket-Kharegaon Coastal Road will be completed quickly.

Efforts will be made to connect the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel elevated road.

Thane-Borivali underground road will be expedited.

Efforts will be made to construct the Kopri-Anandnagar-Saket elevated flyover.

A new bridge will be constructed across the creek between Kopri-Patni Road.

Service roads on the entire Ghodbunder Road will be completed on a war footing.

Planned parking plazas will be built in the city.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work...
article-image

Action will be taken against tanker mafias.

Follow-up will be done to increase water supply from 585 million liters to 1116 million liters.

Efforts will be made to build a separate dam for the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Revival of old wells.

Conservation and beautification of lakes are included in such assurances.

Use of lake water for tree planting

Upgradation of all municipal hospitals

Eco-friendly construction rules

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Safer, Walkable Streets, Improved Civic...
article-image

E-bus network

E-charging stations

Mandatory use of solar energy

Tree planting in the next 5 years

Thane = City of Shade in 15 to 20 years

Concrete plan to reduce the air quality index

Mumbai University sub-center upgraded

Complete higher education facility in Thane

Modern education complex on municipal land

Digital education in all schools

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Split Turns Mumbai-South Central Into High-Stakes Battleground
article-image

Every ground reserved only for sports

Space at low rates for theatre rehearsals

Employment and future

Tax concession for those who pay taxes on time

E-toilets for women

Hawker-free footpaths

Pet parks, clinics, ambulance for pets

Diva-Mumbra special planning

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For...

BMC Elections 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For...

Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water...

Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water...

Congress Takes Strong Action Over Alliance With BJP; Suspends Ambernath's Block President Pradeep...

Congress Takes Strong Action Over Alliance With BJP; Suspends Ambernath's Block President Pradeep...

Maharashtra To Start India’s 1st Passenger Submarine Tourism Project Along Konkan Coast In...

Maharashtra To Start India’s 1st Passenger Submarine Tourism Project Along Konkan Coast In...

Maharashtra: Man Posing As Cop Cheats 80-Year-Old Of Rs 3.20 Lakh Gold Chain In Raigad, Arrested

Maharashtra: Man Posing As Cop Cheats 80-Year-Old Of Rs 3.20 Lakh Gold Chain In Raigad, Arrested