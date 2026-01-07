Mahavikas Aghadi Releases Joint Manifesto For Thane Civic Polls, Promises Relief From Traffic, Water Woes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: For the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Sharad Chandra Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have jointly released the Mahavikas Aghadi's manifesto on Monday evening. In this manifesto, promises have been made to resolve the traffic congestion, water issues, and pollution problems faced by Thane residents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, leader Rajan Vichare, district chief Kedar Dighe, MNS leader Abhijit Panse, and district president Avinash Jadhav announced the Mahavikas Aghadi's joint manifesto on Tuesday.

Due to unplanned works, half the life of Thane residents is ending in traffic jams, and in our city of lakes, water has to be taken by tanker, such criticism has been made on the ruling party in the manifesto. Raising the question of whether roads are for contractors or contractors are for roads, it has been said that roads of international technology that last for 15 years will be built, and negligent contractors will be blacklisted and heavily fined.

About The Promises Made

Gaimukh-Saket-Kharegaon Coastal Road will be completed quickly.

Efforts will be made to connect the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel elevated road.

Thane-Borivali underground road will be expedited.

Efforts will be made to construct the Kopri-Anandnagar-Saket elevated flyover.

A new bridge will be constructed across the creek between Kopri-Patni Road.

Service roads on the entire Ghodbunder Road will be completed on a war footing.

Planned parking plazas will be built in the city.

Action will be taken against tanker mafias.

Follow-up will be done to increase water supply from 585 million liters to 1116 million liters.

Efforts will be made to build a separate dam for the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Revival of old wells.

Conservation and beautification of lakes are included in such assurances.

Use of lake water for tree planting

Upgradation of all municipal hospitals

Eco-friendly construction rules

E-bus network

E-charging stations

Mandatory use of solar energy

Tree planting in the next 5 years

Thane = City of Shade in 15 to 20 years

Concrete plan to reduce the air quality index

Mumbai University sub-center upgraded

Complete higher education facility in Thane

Modern education complex on municipal land

Digital education in all schools

Every ground reserved only for sports

Space at low rates for theatre rehearsals

Employment and future

Tax concession for those who pay taxes on time

E-toilets for women

Hawker-free footpaths

Pet parks, clinics, ambulance for pets

Diva-Mumbra special planning

