 Congress Takes Strong Action Over Alliance With BJP; Suspends Ambernath's Block President Pradeep Patil & 12 Newly-Elected Councillors
Congress has suspended Party President Pradeep Patil and 12 newly-elected councillors for allying with the BJP in the Ambernath Municipal Corporation without informing state leadership. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee cited a violation of party discipline and also dissolved the Block Congress Executive Committee, acting on instructions from Provincial President Harshvardhan Sapkal.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Congress Takes Strong Action Over Alliance With BJP | PTI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday, January 7, has suspended Party President Pradeep Patilv and 12 newly-elected councillors for forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter to Pradeep Patil dated January 7, the Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) wrote, "We contested the Ambernath Municipal Election on the Congress Party symbol ,and twelve members of our party were elected. However, it was revealed through the media that we had formed a coalition with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ambernath Municipality without informing the state office. This is extremely wrong and violates party discipline."

"Considering this matter, on the orders of Hon'ble Provincial President Shri. Harshvardhan Sapkal, you are being suspended from the Congress Party. Also, your Block Congress Executive Committee is being dissolved. Similarly, all the corporators who violated party discipline along with you are also being suspended from the party," the letter said.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis strongly reacted to the alliance formation with Congress in Ambernath and called such tie-ups were unacceptable and would be scrapped. While speaking to Republic TV, Fadnavis said, "Alliance with Congress in any form is wrong. I will be asking questions to my workers."

Twelve newly-elected councillors from the Congress, 14 from the BJP, four from the NCP and one independent came together to form the local front following a meeting at the local BJP office on December 31, and a letter was given to the Thane district collector, informing about the development.

