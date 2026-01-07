Maharashtra: Man Posing As Cop Cheats 80-Year-Old Of Rs 3.20 Lakh Gold Chain In Raigad, Arrested | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Pali Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for impersonating a police officer and cheating an 80-year-old senior citizen of a gold chain worth Rs 3.20 lakh at Pali ST Stand in Sudhagad taluka of Raigad district. The stolen property has been recovered, while a second accused is absconding.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday at around 1.30 pm, when the complainant, Anant Dattatraya Jadhav (80), a resident of Dhondse village, was standing at the Pali ST bus stand. An unidentified man approached him and pointed towards another person seated on a black motorcycle, claiming that the police were calling him. The accused then introduced himself as a police officer and warned the elderly man that someone might steal his gold chain.

On the pretext of keeping it safe, the accused took the 2.5-tola gold chain from the complainant, handed him a paper packet filled with mud using sleight of hand, and fled with the chain. Alert citizens who saw the incident immediately informed the police, following which Pali Police rushed to the spot and apprehended Mustafa Shabbir Mohammad Ali Jafri (44), a resident of Mumbra-Kausa, Thane district.

Police recovered the stolen gold chain, the black motorcycle used in the crime, and a fake police identity card, collectively valued at Rs 3,20,500. A case has been registered at Pali Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations revealed that the arrested accused has a long criminal history, with similar cheating cases registered against him at Nagpada, Kalamboli, Mundhwa, Kalachowki, Pen and Goregaon police stations between 2009 and 2021.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gokule (Roha Division), and led by Pali Police Inspector Hemlata Sherekar, along with her team.

“Police never ask for jewellery, money, OTPs or valuables over phone or in person. Citizens, especially senior citizens, should remain alert and immediately dial 112 or contact the nearest police station if such suspicious persons are encountered,” said a senior Raigad police official.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the second unidentified accused involved in the crime, and further investigation is underway.

