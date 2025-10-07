Maharashtra Floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹31,628-Crore Relief Package For Rain-Hit Farmers| Here's What He Said |

In a major relief, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 7 announced a package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods, which affected Marathwada along with adjoining regions of the state. These floods and heavy rains caused loss of lives, houses and major agricultural crops. The announcement was made in a joint press conference alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The CM informed that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to recent floods and heavy rains.

During the press conference, the CM said, "We are going to give Rs 47,000 as cash compensation and Rs 3,00,000 as crop compensation through NREGA."

📍 मुंबई |



मराठवाड्यातील अतिवृष्टीग्रस्त शेतकऱ्यांसाठी महाराष्ट्र सरकारने आज ३१ हजार ६२८ कोटी रुपयांचे पॅकेज जाहीर केले. मंत्रिमंडळ बैठकीनंतर विशेष पत्रकार परिषद घेऊन मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी हे पॅकेज जाहीर केले. "शेतकऱ्यांची दिवाळी काळी होऊ देणार नाही" असा शब्द आम्ही…

He further said, "We are giving Rs 17,675 crore as crop compensation. Since their crops have been destroyed, they have been able to get their crops back in Rabi. So we are giving Rs 10,000 as extra compensation."

"So in a way, the compensation for our irrigated farmers is going to be around Rs 32,500," he said.

"Heavy rains caused extensive damage to agriculture, farmers’ houses and crops in the state. Land also eroded in many places. Due to which, the next Rabi crops will not grow in the affected places," the CM added.

Speaking on the damage, the CM added, "1 crore 43 lakh 52 thousand hectares of land was cultivated in the state. Out of this, crops on 68 lakh 79 thousand 756 hectares of land have been damaged. We are helping 29 districts, 253 talukas and 2059 mandals."

In addition to this, according to the ANI report, CM also announced rebuilding the houses destroyed and provide Rs 50,000 for shop owners who suffered losses.

"We will help rebuild houses damaged due to floods. The assistance will be provided under the PM Awas Yojana. Also, shop owners who suffered losses will be given an assistance of Rs 50,000, and cattle damage will be covered," as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, the state government had announced a Rs 1,339 crore relief package for farmers whose crops were damaged in July and August.

MSRTC 10% Seasonal Fare Hike Cancelled

In view of the flood situation across Maharashtra, the state government cancelled 10% seasonal fare hike for bus services operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The announcement was made by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MSRTC typically implements a temporary fare increase during the festive season. This year, a 10% hike had been announced for Diwali travel, from October 15 to November 5, but the government decided to withdraw it, considering the hardships caused by the floods.