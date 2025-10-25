Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay Khay Date, Shubh Muhurat, Sunset Time & Rituals

Chhath Puja 2025 | Canva

The sacred four-day festival of Chhath Puja began today, marking the start of devotion, purity, and gratitude to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to be the motherly form of Usha, the first light of dawn. Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal’s Madhesh region, the festival now sees enthusiastic observance across India and abroad.

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay Khay date & muhurat

The first day, Nahay Khay, falls on Saturday, October 25, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, sunrise will occur at 6:28 AM, while sunset will be at 5:42 PM. This day marks the cleansing of the body and mind, setting the spiritual tone for the upcoming fasts.

Nahay Khay puja vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath, symbolising purification. On the first day, devotees eat after the holy bath. The ritual meal, which only includes dal, rice, and calabash (lauki), is prepared and consumed before beginning the fast. Additionally, onion and garlic are avoided in the food. This simple, sattvic meal represents purity and devotion, marking the start of the Chhath vrat (fast).

Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar

Day 1 (October 25): Nahay Khay

Day 2 (October 26): Lohanda and Kharna: Devotees observe a waterless fast from sunrise to sunset, ending it after dusk with offerings to the Sun.

Day 3 (October 27): Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya: Devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun, continuing the fast overnight.

Day 4 (October 28): Usha Arghya and Parana: The final day when Arghya is offered to the rising Sun, marking the conclusion of the 36-hour fast.

As millions gather by riversides and ghats, Chhath Puja stands as a symbol of faith, discipline, and the unbreakable bond between humans and nature.