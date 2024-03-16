Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Promise Entertaining Ride As They Discover Gold On Dying Passenger

Get ready to board a sassy, laughter-filled ride this summer with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as the trio will be collaborating for the first time ever in Crew, which is slated to be released on March 29, 2024.

On Saturday, the makers of Crew unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film. Sharing in social media, Kareena wrote, "Buckle up! Your #Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride! 🛫 #CrewTrailer out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma"

Check out the trailer:

The trailer of Crew begins with an officer asking Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu, ''Sona kaha hai?" leaving them shocked. Later, they realise that Vijay Valeya, who owns Kohinoor Airlines, is bankrupt.

But things take a turn when they find gold bars on the body of a dying passenger on the plane. While Kareena insists on keeping the gold, Kriti disagrees. Kapil Sharma appears to be playing Tabu's partner, while Diljit Dosanjh plays a custom officer.

While Kareena's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role. Kriti is the perfect cherry on top, adding her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three actresses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

Crew promises to captivate audiences with its stellar cast, compelling narrative, and diverse shooting locations across India, with Mumbai taking center stage.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is director by Rajesh A Krishnan.