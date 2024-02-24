Crew Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon As Air Hostesses Promise A Fun Flight Journey

The much-awaited teaser of Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu has been unveiled on Saturday. The trio feature as flight attendants and are all set to 'Risk it,' 'Steal it,' 'Fake it.'

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai ❤️‍🔥 #CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma"

Check out the teaser:

The quirky teaser shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti dressed as flight attendants and serving the passengers in the airline. The 1 minute 38 seconds video features witty dialogues, humour infused in each frame. Diljit and Kapil make a blink-and-miss appearance. Crew teaser also features a remix version of the peppy track Choli Ke Peeche from Khal Nayak

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Kapil Sharma's special appearance. Crew is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and will hit the big screen on 29 March, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend. It has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

This marks Kareena, Kriti and Tabu's first on-screen collaboration together. Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22, however, the makers decided to postpone the movie.