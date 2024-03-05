Crew Song Naina: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Turn Up The Heat In Diljit Dosanjh’s Peppy Track

Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu on Tuesday unveiled the first track of the film 'Naina'. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a glimpse of the song that she captioned, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! #NainaSong, out now."

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, the song is penned by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah. The song features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who are all looking extremely hot in the music video.

Diljit's soulful vocals transport listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, while Badshah's rap adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track.

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of 'Crew' and it has already started trending on social media. In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs. The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai #CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.