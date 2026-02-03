Mrunal Thakur Talks About 'Surrendering' In Love Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently said that "love is the most beautiful thing in the world" aid dating and wedding rumours with actor Dhanush. During one of her latest interviews, Mrunal stated that she hopes everyone finds love in their life. For those unversed, several media reports have claimed that Mrunal and Dhanush are set to marry on February 14 in an intimate ceremony.

During an interaction with Filmygyan, Mrunal said, "Love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It's like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life."

When asked, who in her opinion, is more giving in love - a man or a woman, Mrunal replied, "Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing," Mrunal said.

She continued, "The only constant thing is love. It's how you receive it - there's a lover, there's a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn't matter woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there's love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender."

On the work front, Mrunal is busy with the promotions of her new music video Bheegi Bheegi. The song is composed by AR Rahman, sung by AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal, and written by Irshad Kamil. The video of the song also features Dulquer Salmaan with Mrunal.

Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding reports

For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that they were planning to marry on February 14 in a private ceremony. Amid this, several AI wedding pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have also surfaced on social media platforms.

However, the speculation has been denied by sources close to the Tamil star, calling the reports “fake and baseless.” The report became a major talking point across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, given the popularity of both actors and their guarded approach to personal matters.