Tu Yaa Main Trailer: Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav Starrer Looks Like An Intriguing Survival Drama; Khoon Bhari Maang Reference Is The Highlight

Bejoy Nambiar is known for making films like Shaitan, David, Wazir, Solo, and others. His last directorial, Dange, had received amazing reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Tu Yaa Main, which stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Well, the trailer is quite impressive, and it will surely make you eager to watch the movie. Watch the trailer below...

The movie revolves around Maruti (Adarsh) and Miss Vanity (Shanaya). both are content creators, but while the former is a guy from Nallasopara, the latter is a South Mumbai girl. These two collab, but there's an unexpected twist in the tale. They get stuck in a swimming pool that too with a crocodile.

The trailer has many moments that will keep you on the edge of the seat. It keeps you hooked for those 3 minutes 20 seconds. There are some Khoon Bhari Mang references in the trailer, and that surely grabs our attention the most. The movie is a survival drama, so we can expect some more thrilling moments in it.

Talking about performance, both Shanaya and Adarsh impress us in the trailer. However, the former in the last scene steals the show. While Adarsh have been working for the past few years, this will be Shanaya's second film.

Tu Yaa Main Release Date

Tu Yaa Main is slated to release on February 13, 2026, which is the Valentine's Day weekend. The film won't be getting a solo release, as it is all set to clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo.

The trailer of O'Romeo was also released on Wednesday, and even that received a very good response. So, it will be interesting to see which film will make a mark at the box office, O' Romeo or Tu Yaa Main.