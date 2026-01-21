Bold Cutouts, High-Slit & Halter-Neck: Shanaya Kapoor Serves 'Croc-Coded' Couture For Mumbai Event, Fans Say 'Bilkul Magarmachhi'

By: Aanchal C | January 21, 2026

Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor recently grabbed eyeballs at a Mumbai event in a daring look, which called 'croc-coded' on Instagram

The Gen-Z star oozed chic and sultry elegance in a breathtaking olive green drape gown

Her halter-neck dress featured bold cut-outs along the midsection, intricate ruching details and a high slit

The gathered fabric of the dress floowed effortlessly from the waist down the hemline

Shanaya kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of statement gold earrings, letting her ensemble do the talking

Her glam was equally chic with a clean, dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, highlighted glow, sleek brows and nude glossy lips

Shanaya rounded off her show-stopping look with a sleek, pushed-back bun

