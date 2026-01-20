Sweet & Sexy! Inside Khushi Kapoor's Inspiring 'Padel' Session; Gen Z Actress Slays In Cute Fashion Fits

By: Aanchal C | January 20, 2026
Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor is clearly enjoying her feel-good, look-good era
The Gen-Z star recently took to her Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from her recent fitness routine
Under the post, she wrote, "In my health, wellness and padel era🤪😅🫶🏼"
In one of the pictures, Khushi looked cute and chic in a butter-yellow fitness set
She stunned in a green tennis skirt, a black tank top, and an off-white grey jacket
The actress grabbed eyeballs in an adorable baby pink ensemble, similar to the yellow one, complete with a grey jacket
The carousel also featured Khushi hitting the gym with her video of performing the exercises
