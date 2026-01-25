 Palash Muchhal DELETES Smriti Mandhana's Posts From Instagram 2 Months After Calling Off Wedding
The deletion is noticeable given that the couple had recently marked five years of togetherness, with several posts documenting personal milestones, holidays and public appearances together. In addition, the two have also unfollowed each other on the platform

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Singer and music composer Palash Muchhal removed all photos of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana from his Instagram profile, fuelling further speculation around their reported breakup. The move comes amid ongoing controversy and cheating allegations levelled against the composer, which he has previously denied.

Social media users were quick to notice the change on Sunday (January 25), when Muchhal’s Instagram feed - once filled with affectionate pictures, birthday wishes and celebratory posts featuring Mandhana - appeared completely wiped of her presence.

Palash Muchhal Sends ₹10 Crore Legal Notice to Vidnyan Mane Over 'Highly Defamatory' ₹40 Lakh...
article-image

The development follows weeks of intense chatter online after reports emerged that Mandhana’s wedding to Muchhal had been called off. While multiple narratives have circulated on social media regarding the reasons behind their separation, Muchhal has faced repeated allegations of infidelity - claims he has consistently refuted.

So far, neither Mandhana nor Muchhal revealed why their wedding was called off.

The former couple was reportedly set to marry on November 23, 2025. The wedding was initially postponed, with sources citing health emergencies in both families, before being officially called off in December 2025.

Allegations against Palash Muchhal

Adding to the controversy, actor-producer Vidnyan Mane publicly accused Muchhal of cheating and financial misconduct in connection with an unreleased film project. Mane has claimed he suffered losses exceeding Rs 40 lakh, and a formal complaint has been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mane alleged that Mandhana and Muchhal’s relationship broke down following a dramatic incident during wedding-related celebrations in November 2025. He claimed that Muchhal was allegedly caught with another woman, leading to chaos at the event.

For now, the reasons behind the high-profile split remain unclear.

