ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash At Colombo

Image: X

In one of the biggest upsets of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Zimbabwe national cricket team defeated the mighty Australia national cricket team by 23 runs in a gripping contest at Colombo.

Batting first, Zimbabwe produced a commanding display, posting 169/2 in their 20 overs. Their top order laid a solid foundation before accelerating in the death overs, keeping the Australian bowlers under sustained pressure. The disciplined approach ensured Zimbabwe finished with a competitive total on a surface that offered some assistance to bowlers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response, Australia began confidently but struggled to maintain momentum through the middle overs. Regular wickets halted their chase just when they looked set to take control. Despite a late push from the lower order, Zimbabwe’s bowlers held their nerve in the final overs, executing yorkers and slower deliveries to perfection.

The 23-run victory marks a memorable moment for Zimbabwe cricket, showcasing their growth and resilience on the global stage. For Australia, the defeat serves as a wake-up call in a tournament where every match carries significant weight.