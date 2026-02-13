ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash At Colombo

In one of the biggest upsets of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Zimbabwe national cricket team defeated the mighty Australia national cricket team by 23 runs in a gripping contest at Colombo.
Batting first, Zimbabwe produced a commanding display, posting 169/2 in their 20 overs. Their top order laid a solid foundation before accelerating in the death overs, keeping the Australian bowlers under sustained pressure. The disciplined approach ensured Zimbabwe finished with a competitive total on a surface that offered some assistance to bowlers.
In response, Australia began confidently but struggled to maintain momentum through the middle overs. Regular wickets halted their chase just when they looked set to take control. Despite a late push from the lower order, Zimbabwe’s bowlers held their nerve in the final overs, executing yorkers and slower deliveries to perfection.
The 23-run victory marks a memorable moment for Zimbabwe cricket, showcasing their growth and resilience on the global stage. For Australia, the defeat serves as a wake-up call in a tournament where every match carries significant weight.