 Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During Recovery
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAbhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During Recovery

Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During Recovery

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is recovering from a stomach infection that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia. In Arshdeep Singh’s vlog, the 25-year-old said “dal rice very good, me good,” hinting at a simple recovery diet. Captain Suryakumar Yadav said Sharma may miss one or two more matches.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma | ANI

New Delhi: Indian men’s cricket team explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been recovering from a stomach infection which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia. He made an appearance in medium-fast bowler Arshdeep Singh's vlog and gave fans an update on his recovery. Singh shared a video on social media in which he asked Sharma about his health and weight loss.

Read Also
'Daal Rice Very Good, Me...': Abhishek Sharma Offers Cheeky Health Update Ahead Of IND vs PAK ICC...
article-image

In the short clip, Singh asks him, "how are you?" to which the 25-year-old cricketer responded, "dal rice good." Singh then asks, "are you good", to which Sharma says, "Dal rice very good,me good." The clip hints that he is following a simple diet of dal and rice during the recovery period. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Singh then asks him, "you are slim", to which he responds, "few kgs."

How Abhishek Sharma Suffered Stomach Infection?

According to a TOI report, on February 6, after a net session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is understood that the opening batter consumed something that triggered stomach upset. Despite his condition worsening by matchday, Abhishek showed immense grit, choosing to take the field. However, he lasted only one ball at the crease against the USA. His physical distress was evident throughout the evening, as he was noticeably absent from the dugout and was unable to join his teammates even for the post-match handshakes following India's 29-run victory over the USA.

FPJ Shorts
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor

Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan?

Speaking at the toss against Namibia, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “Abhishek isn’t fine still, might take one or two games,” signalling that the batter could miss another match. In his absence, Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan and scored 22 off eight balls with three sixes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During...
'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20...
'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20...
'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF...
'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF...
ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash...
ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash...