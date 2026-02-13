Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During Recovery

Abhishek Sharma | ANI

New Delhi: Indian men’s cricket team explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been recovering from a stomach infection which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia. He made an appearance in medium-fast bowler Arshdeep Singh's vlog and gave fans an update on his recovery. Singh shared a video on social media in which he asked Sharma about his health and weight loss.

In the short clip, Singh asks him, "how are you?" to which the 25-year-old cricketer responded, "dal rice good." Singh then asks, "are you good", to which Sharma says, "Dal rice very good,me good." The clip hints that he is following a simple diet of dal and rice during the recovery period. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Singh then asks him, "you are slim", to which he responds, "few kgs."

How Abhishek Sharma Suffered Stomach Infection?

According to a TOI report, on February 6, after a net session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is understood that the opening batter consumed something that triggered stomach upset. Despite his condition worsening by matchday, Abhishek showed immense grit, choosing to take the field. However, he lasted only one ball at the crease against the USA. His physical distress was evident throughout the evening, as he was noticeably absent from the dugout and was unable to join his teammates even for the post-match handshakes following India's 29-run victory over the USA.

Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan?

Speaking at the toss against Namibia, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “Abhishek isn’t fine still, might take one or two games,” signalling that the batter could miss another match. In his absence, Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan and scored 22 off eight balls with three sixes.