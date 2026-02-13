 'You Can See Mark On My Nose': Jake Jeakings Hits Back At Pakistani Supporter After 'Sandpaper' Confrontation
During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Australian fan Jake Jeakings was confronted by a Pakistani supporter who offered a “gift” that turned out to be sandpaper, referencing Australia’s ball-tampering scandal. The encounter, captured on video, escalated into a tense exchange, though Jeakings remained composed amid the onlookers.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: bholination/X

An off-field confrontation during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked fresh debate online after Australian supporter Jake Jeakings addressed a viral incident involving a Pakistani fan in the stands.

During a match, a Pakistani supporter approached Jeakings claiming to have a “gift.” The item turned out to be a piece of sandpaper, a clear reference to Australia’s infamous ball-tampering scandal. The moment, captured on video, showed a tense exchange between the two, with Jeakings appearing irritated but maintaining composure as spectators looked on.

Following the incident, Jeakings took to Instagram to share his side of the story. In a detailed post, he accused the other individual, identified as Saud, of deliberately editing clips for views and clout. “Let’s get some context here. Saud has made 5+ reels of me now,” Jeakings wrote, claiming parts of the altercation were cut out, including an instance where the sandpaper was allegedly shoved onto his face. He further alleged that Saud had messaged him about scripting a collaborative video to “fool everyone.”

Jeakings urged followers not to give the other party attention and insisted he would always stand up for himself. He also brushed aside criticism directed at him, ending his statement with a bold prediction: “15th of Oct India beat Pakistan again!!”

The episode has since divided fans online, with some condemning the prank as harassment while others viewed it as rivalry-fuelled banter. Regardless, the incident underscores how intense cricket rivalries can spill beyond the boundary ropes, especially on social media.

