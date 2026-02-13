India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Forecast: Rain Threat And Possible Washout Loom Over High-Voltage Clash On Feb 15 | X

Colombo, February 13: The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been under black clouds for various reasons since the day the schedule of the tournament has been announced. In another worrying news for the fans, the Sri Lanka weather department has issued an advisory for the D-day which states that the match might be affected due to rains or even a washout is on the cards.

Weather Forecast

According to the Special Weather Bulletin issued by the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15. The advisory asks the public to stay alert and follow the upcoming forecasts and updates. This development may influence the weather conditions in the region over the next few days.

Rain And Washout

As the cricket fans around the globe look forward to the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, weather could become an important factor. A low-pressure system can sometimes bring cloudy skies, rain and strong winds depending on how it develops. While it is too early to predict the exact weather conditions on the match-day, changing weather patterns may affect the playing conditions and even the scheduling of the game.

Weather updates are now being closely followed by the fans and organisers as excitement builds up for the high-profile clash. Further weather reports in the coming days will provide clearer guidance on any possible impact.

India Vs Pakistan Clash

India will take on Pakistan in the most-anticipated match of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday (February 15). The match is taking after a long boycott drama from the Pakistan Government. The government had earlier asked their players not to step on the field during the game against India, however, they agreed after dialogue with ICC in the presence of the BCB President Aminul Islam.

India Pakistan Squads:

India's squad includes Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (V-C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar.

Pakistan's squad features Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq and Mohammad Salman Mirza.