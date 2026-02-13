Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Ascend International Win U-10 Division 2 Title, Smt RSB AVM Take Third Place

Champions Ascend International School | File Photo

Mumbai, February 13, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting conclusion to the Boys Under-10 Division 2 category at the MSSA Ground, with the third-place playoff and final delivering competitive action and impressive performances.

Third-place playoff

In the third-place match, Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu edged past Green Lawns School, BP Road in a closely contested encounter. Kriteev Mehta scored the decisive goal to secure a hard-fought 1–0 victory for Smt. RSB AVM.

Bombay International School - Runners up |

Final

The final saw Ascend International School take on Bombay International School, Babulnath. Ascend International produced a dominant display to claim a 2–0 win and lift the Division 2 title. Goals from Aushim Sagar and Nivaan Virani sealed a well-deserved championship triumph.

Brief scores — February 11

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-10 – Division 2 – MSSA Ground

3rd place

Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu 1 (Kriteev Mehta)

bt Green Lawns, BP Road 0

Final

Ascend International School 2 (Aushim Sagar, Nivaan Virani)

bt Bombay International, Babulnath 0

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/