Team India Pacer Arshdeep Singh Bursts Into 'Siu' Celebration After Taking Wicket During IND vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match; Video

In a moment that quickly became one of the highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India national cricket team and Namibia national cricket team, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh delighted the packed crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with an exuberant celebration after claiming a key wicket on Thursday evening.

The breakthrough came in the fourth over of Namibia’s innings, when Arshdeep outfoxed opener Jan Frylinck with a cleverly disguised slower delivery that induced a miscued pull shot. The ball soared to deep mid-wicket, where Shivam Dube took an athletic catch to dismiss Frylinck for 22.

What followed instantly lit up the Delhi stands, Arshdeep leapt high into the air and performed the iconic ‘Siu’ celebration popularised by legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, pumping up fans and teammates alike.

Arshdeep’s celebration perfectly captured the upbeat mood of the home side, blending cricketing excellence with a fun, passionate display that resonated with fans on social media and in the stadium alike.

With this win, India continued an unbeaten run in the tournament and bolstered their confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures.

A dramatic moment unfolded during India’s clash against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when a fan breached security and ran onto the field at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The supporter, notably wearing a Virat Kohli jersey, sprinted toward Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the match.

The incident briefly stunned players and spectators before security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the fan off the ground. Pandya remained calm throughout the episode, and play resumed without major disruption.

The breach raised fresh concerns about stadium security arrangements, especially during high-profile global events. However, the situation was swiftly controlled, ensuring the match proceeded smoothly in front of a packed Delhi crowd.