Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-39 will be announced today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-39 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-39 for Wednesday, 11-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DF 261510 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: AJITH KUMAR M K

Agency No.: E 1177

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 261510 DB 261510

DC 261510 DD 261510

DE 261510 DG 261510

DH 261510 DJ 261510

DK 261510 DL 261510 DM 261510

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DF 821580 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRASANNA KUMARAN

Agency No.: M 4847

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DA 513489 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: SUNDARAN C K

Agency No.: M 4297

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0292 0361 0626 1497 1896 1898 2475 2864 3716 3756 4225 6385 6879 7230 7370 9651 9705 9736 9785

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0086 3552 7015 7367 8480 9329

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1555 2186 2669 3102 3234 3572 4269 4278 4389 4768 4794 5346 6141 6846 7047 7197 7263 7466 7484 7690 8229 8641 9311 9470 9817

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0003 0367 0671 0690 0817 1016 1118 1298 1713 1738 1789 1873 1961 2068 2373 2486 2517 2645 2728 2788 2852 3070 3488 3696 3879 3967 4197 4415 4443 4474 4699 4777 4832 4895 4990 5027 5059 5101 5508 5950 6154 6258 6381 6480 6513 6725 6775 7032 7053 7110 7157 7259 7344 7453 7496 7549 7762 7980 8201 8372 8471 8670 8734 8747 8778 9066 9131 9246 9394 9596 9673 9687 9779 9932 9963 9991

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0004 0161 0262 0296 0335 0404 0453 0546 0556 0597 0617 0628 0745 0750 0825 0942 0994 1146 1177 1282 1374 1422 1485 1527 1605 1695 1729 1779 1839 2101 2164 2278 2529 2560 2613 2649 2716 2740 2785 3047 3138 3718 3787 4028 4054 4127 4324 4477 4546 4683 4709 4834 4841 5006 5018 5071 5206 5264 5290 5741 5796 6122 6137 6298 6305 6372 6435 6470 6481 6623 6687 6719 6849 6877 7058 7346 7391 7524 7667 7688 7730 7820 7883 8148 8209 8273 8458 8514 9020 9109 9307 9524 9668 9814 9879 9925

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0031 0094 0164 0235 0252 0259 0331 0333 0455 0502 0510 0553 0572 0659 0663 0742 0785 0829 0859 0870 0888 1134 1264 1288 1342 1508 1563 1578 1716 1820 1852 1968 2058 2099 2179 2234 2237 2248 2261 2289 2301 2795 2874 2894 3017 3021 3096 3160 3253 3405 3452 3697 3703 3751 3768 3901 4014 4052 4190 4249 4345 4355 4395 4483 4601 4602 4633 4666 4677 4731 4753 4968 5187 5269 5298 5337 5348 5529 5802 5833 5847 6043 6162 6245 6454 6507 6620 6638 6883 6960 6975 7041 7160 7194 7240 7273 7292 7417 7499 7557 7740 7836 7839 7901 7938 7995 8118 8177 8202 8260 8299 8300 8341 8350 8385 8432 8494 8521 8585 8597 8725 8752 8759 8851 9044 9108 9244 9320 9430 9545 9620 9746 9787 9869 9888 9902 9967 9985

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-39: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.