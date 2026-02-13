IND vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fan Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey Breaches Security To Meet Hardik Pandya At Arun Jaitley Stadium; Video

Image: X

A dramatic moment unfolded during India’s clash against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when a fan breached security and ran onto the field at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The supporter, notably wearing a Virat Kohli jersey, sprinted toward Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the match.

The incident briefly stunned players and spectators before security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the fan off the ground. Pandya remained calm throughout the episode, and play resumed without major disruption.

The breach raised fresh concerns about stadium security arrangements, especially during high-profile global events. However, the situation was swiftly controlled, ensuring the match proceeded smoothly in front of a packed Delhi crowd.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's Dance During ICC T20 WC Opening Ceremony; Video

A lighthearted moment from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has gone viral, featuring Team India members enjoying a performance by Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi. The clip shows Suryakumar Yadav laughing and giving a thumbs-up as the camera panned toward him, while teammates Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh were seen laughing hysterically.

The video gained extra attention, adding a fun, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the team’s camaraderie off the field. Fans on social media enjoyed the candid moment, appreciating the playful side of the Indian cricketers as they relaxed before the high-stakes tournament action.

On the field, Team India continued their winning form, defeating the USA in their opening match at Wankhede Stadium. The victory reinforced India’s status as a tournament favorite, but it was the dressing room antics that brought smiles and laughter to fans online.

Moments like these show the human side of professional athletes, even during major tournaments, players find time to enjoy entertainment, bond with teammates, and share lighthearted moments, reminding fans that cricket is not just about scores and stats.