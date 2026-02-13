'They Are Openly Endorsing...': Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Post About 'Ecstasy' Goes Viral After Italy's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Image: ICC/Iceland Cricket/X

Iceland Cricket once again lit up social media with its trademark wit, sparking laughter across cricket fans worldwide. The tongue-in-cheek post came in reply to the International Cricket Council’s tweet celebrating Italy national cricket team’s historic win against Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy recorded a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Thursday in Mumbai, marking their maiden win in just the second game of their debut T20 World Cup campaign. After Nepal was restricted to 123, Italy’s spinners dominated, while brothers Anthony Mosca (62*) and Justin Mosca (60*) forged an unbeaten opening partnership to secure a crushing victory for the Azzurri.

Celebrating the win, the ICC tweeted: “Ecstasy in the Italy camp after their maiden win at the #T20WorldCup.” Iceland Cricket’s response quickly went viral: “So much for the ICC’s anti-drugs stance. Here they are openly endorsing the use of ecstasy by the Italian squad.”

The humorous reply highlights Iceland Cricket’s unique social media style, which blends cricket commentary with cheeky satire, often leaving fans amused and entertained. The post quickly drew attention from followers, further cementing Iceland Cricket’s reputation for clever and irreverent online banter.

This incident demonstrates how the T20 World Cup continues to be a playground not just for cricketing action but also for memorable social media moments that capture global attention.

