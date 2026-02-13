 'He's Just A Slogger': Mohammad Amir's Insulting Remark About Abhishek Sharma Sparks Fury Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video
Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan, former pacer Mohammad Amir criticised India opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him “just a slogger.” Amir questioned his technique, claimed he plays recklessly, and advised bowlers to target his body line, sparking debate among fans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
In the build‑up to the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 showdown between India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has stirred controversy with a sharp public critique of India’s top‑ranked T20 batter, Abhishek Sharma. Amir described the young opener as “just a slogger,” questioned his technique, and predicted a high likelihood of failure due to what he called a risky playing style.

Speaking on a cricket talk show, Amir said that Sharma tends to swing hard at every delivery and lacks solid technical fundamentals, suggesting bowlers should target his body line and exploiting perceived weaknesses in his game.

The comments have drawn sharp reactions online, with many fans and pundits condemning Amir’s remarks as disrespectful, especially coming just days before the marquee India vs Pakistan clash.

As both nations prepare for their high‑stakes encounter in Colombo, Amir’s remarks have added a new layer of off‑field drama to one of cricket’s most storied rivalries.

