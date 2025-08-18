 All India Chess Masters 2025: WCM Kirti Patel Defeats Anvay Patil In Style In FIDE Classical Tournament
All India Chess Masters 2025: WCM Kirti Patel Defeats Anvay Patil In Style In FIDE Classical Tournament

CM Arvind Iyer was another successful winner as he got the better of Mediansh Poojary

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Arvind Iyer |

WCM Kirti Patel produced another fine performance to record the third consecutive win in the third round of the All India Chess Masters, Season 2 Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament played at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Russian House, Pedder Road on Monday. Patel playing with the black pieces defeated Anvay Patil.

ACM Arvind Iyer was another successful winner as he got the better of Mediansh Poojary to record his third successive victory.

Dhruv Muthe registered his third straight win defeating Murli R. and occupy the top position in the standings.

Results top-10 round 3: Aditya Kumar 2 lost IM Aaryan Varshney  3;

Mediansh Poojary lost ACM Arvind Iyer 3;

Om Gada 3 beat Vinod Chatruvedi 2;

Shorya Lakshayjeet 2 lost AFM Sahil Chogle 3;

Samvid Pasbola 2 lost Vedant Gogri 3;

Aryan Kumar 2.5 drew Apurv Deshmukh 2.5;

Anvay Patil 2 lost WCM Kirti Patel 3;

Murli R. 2 lost Dhruv Muthe 3;

Amit Naik 3 beat Manya Balani 2;

Reya Banker 3 beat Tvesha Jain 2.

