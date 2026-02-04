Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Dodges Question On Pakistan Skipping IND vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Image: IANS/X

As the cricket world buzzes around the dramatic developments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the unfolding controversy surrounding Pakistan’s decision to boycott their scheduled match against India. The question came as Gambhir was departing from Delhi for Mumbai, where the Indian team is set to play a warm-up fixture against South Africa, but the former India star chose not to engage with the topic.

Gambhir, surrounded by media at the airport, thanked reporters for their support ahead of the tournament but ignored all attempts to get his reaction to Pakistan’s stance on refusing to play India in the World Cup match slated for February 15 in Colombo. Instead of commenting on the sensitive issue, he continued walking without offering a response.

The situation stems from a decision by the Government of Pakistan, which while permitting its national cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup, has not granted approval for the side to take the field against India. This has left the future of what would normally be one of the marquee fixtures of the event in serious doubt.

The broader backdrop includes a history of political tensions spilling into cricketing relations. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for many years, and their encounters in ICC events, though limited, have always attracted huge attention and intense rivalry on the field.

Gambhir’s silence reflects the sensitivity of the issue. As India’s coach, he has chosen to keep the focus firmly on cricket and preparation for the tournament, rather than engage in discussions that could inflame tensions or distract from the team’s campaign. The broader cricketing world is watching closely, with former players and officials weighing in on the implications of a boycott on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20; Video

In a serene yet meaningful pre-match ritual, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the third T20 international against New Zealand. Gambhir offered prayers at the historic shrine, seeking blessings for the team’s success and smooth performance in the series.

The visit highlighted Gambhir’s spiritual side and his belief in drawing positive energy before crucial matches. Known for his disciplined and strategic approach as a coach, Gambhir’s trip to the temple was seen as a gesture to inspire the team and connect with the local culture.

Fans and locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Indian opener, expressing admiration for Gambhir’s humble and grounded demeanor. Social media buzzed with images and videos of the coach at the temple, emphasizing the blend of cricket and spirituality that often characterizes Indian sports traditions.

As India prepares for the third T20 clash against New Zealand in Guwahati, Gambhir’s prayers at Kamakhya Temple are expected to provide both mental strength and motivation to the players, underlining the balance between preparation, skill, and faith in the game.