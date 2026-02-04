 Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Dodges Question On Pakistan Skipping IND vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir avoided commenting on Pakistan’s reported decision to boycott their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. Speaking at Delhi airport before leaving for Mumbai for a warm-up game against South Africa, the India head coach thanked the media but ignored questions on the controversy, choosing not to address the sensitive issue ahead of the tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Image: IANS/X

As the cricket world buzzes around the dramatic developments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the unfolding controversy surrounding Pakistan’s decision to boycott their scheduled match against India. The question came as Gambhir was departing from Delhi for Mumbai, where the Indian team is set to play a warm-up fixture against South Africa, but the former India star chose not to engage with the topic.

Gambhir, surrounded by media at the airport, thanked reporters for their support ahead of the tournament but ignored all attempts to get his reaction to Pakistan’s stance on refusing to play India in the World Cup match slated for February 15 in Colombo. Instead of commenting on the sensitive issue, he continued walking without offering a response.

The situation stems from a decision by the Government of Pakistan, which while permitting its national cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup, has not granted approval for the side to take the field against India. This has left the future of what would normally be one of the marquee fixtures of the event in serious doubt.

The broader backdrop includes a history of political tensions spilling into cricketing relations. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for many years, and their encounters in ICC events, though limited, have always attracted huge attention and intense rivalry on the field.

Gambhir’s silence reflects the sensitivity of the issue. As India’s coach, he has chosen to keep the focus firmly on cricket and preparation for the tournament, rather than engage in discussions that could inflame tensions or distract from the team’s campaign. The broader cricketing world is watching closely, with former players and officials weighing in on the implications of a boycott on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

