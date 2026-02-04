'Age Is Not A Criteria': MS Dhoni Makes Massive Statement On Veterans Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For 2027 World Cup; Video

Image: X

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emphatically said that age should not be a selection criterion for the Indian team’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad, including veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking at an event, Dhoni stressed that fitness and performance are what matter most, not how old a player is. He noted that experience, gained through years of playing under pressure, is invaluable, especially in big tournaments like the World Cup.

“Why not? Listen, the thing is why should somebody not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness, these are the criteria. I always feel nobody should be told anything, but things should be clear that everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything. So now, if I’m playing for India for one year, two years, ten years, or twenty years, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age,” Dhoni said.

His comments come amid widespread debate around whether the 38‑year‑old Kohli and 40‑year‑old Sharma should be part of India’s plans for the next ODI World Cup, underlining that form and commitment should guide selection decisions.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan recently grabbed headlines by cheekily addressing past selection decisions involving Rohit Sharma. The left-hander reacted humorously to an old viral video featuring him, Rohit, and fellow batter Shubman Gill, sparking renewed discussion around his exclusion from the national team after a major performance.

In the original clip, resurfaced during an appearance on 2 Sloggers, Rohit reminded Kishan that he did not feature in three matches despite smashing a double century in ODIs in December 2022. Kishan’s witty comeback was telling: “Aur konse 2 matches? 2 saal” (“Which two matches? It’s two years”), underlining how long he felt sidelined despite his record-breaking innings.

The double hundred, 210 runs off 113 balls against Bangladesh, was one of the highlights of Kishan’s career, yet he was overlooked as an opener in the following ODI series, with Gill preferred instead. Kishan’s remark revived debates on selection consistency and the communication between senior leadership and players.

Kishan has since returned to the India setup, featuring in white-ball cricket once more, but the light-hearted jab served as a reminder of the ups and downs of his international journey and the fine margins that define player careers at the highest level.