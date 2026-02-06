Prasidh Krishna’s Fiery Post-Lunch Spell Rocks Mumbai in Ranji Quarterfinal | File Image - ANI

Mumbai: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna came up with a fiery burst in the post-lunch session to take three wickets against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at MCA's BKC ground on Friday. The speedster bowled with control and accuracy, something he hasn’t done consistently for India. He conceded just 21 runs in his 14 overs.

At the international level, he has been among the wickets during England and Australia tours, but has also conceded many runs. He has taken 22 wickets in six Tests for India with an economy of 4.72, 40 wickets in 23 ODIs with an economy of over 6, and eight wickets in five T20Is with an economy of 11 runs per over.

“I am seen as an attacking option, and in the process, I can go for runs on some days. People expect me to take wickets every time I come to bowl. I try to improve by playing more games. The more I bowl, the better I get. I try to get the ball in those areas and get wickets for the team consistently,” Krishna said after the first day's play on Friday.

Known for extra pace, the lanky Indian pacer ran through the Mumbai middle order to get Suryansh Shedge in the first over after lunch and sent back wicket-keeper batter Akash Anand and allrounder Shams Mulani in consecutive deliveries as Mumbai were reduced to 78/6 from 70 for 3 at lunch.

He had gone wicketless in the first session after coming in as the first change in the eleventh over.

“I did bowl a new ball in the last game (against Punjab and this game). It is about how the team wants to go about. We have three fast bowlers (in this match), and it depends on what they want to get out of each bowler. Credit goes to Vidwath and Kaverappa as they started well. It let me come in and bowl freely and get that leverage to alter my line and length. It was a collective effort. Catching was good also,” he said.

The wicket had extra bounce and enough movement for seamers on the first day. Krishna and the opening bowling pair of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vidyadhar Patil consistently hit the right areas, letting the pitch do the talking. Krishna expects more help for bowlers in the first hour of play on the second day. “It was a typical first-day wicket. The bounce was extra but not consistent; there is something sure for the bowlers. There is still an extra bit of bounce and a lot of life. It is a red soil wicket in Mumbai, and the first hour ball will do something."

Karnataka pacer felt it was a good toss to lose, and now they have to build on after getting the first innings lead.

“It was a good toss to lose, as in our camp, there were also discussions to bat first. Bowling them out for 120 was a good job done, now it is about making sure that we don’t lose the advantage and get enough runs on the board,” he added.