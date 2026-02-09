 PSL 2026 Auction: PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore, To Be Renamed Rawalpindi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPSL 2026 Auction: PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore, To Be Renamed Rawalpindi

PSL 2026 Auction: PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore, To Be Renamed Rawalpindi

The franchise rights were reportedly secured by Walee Technologies during the auction held in Lahore. The event saw strong interest from multiple bidders which led to competitive bidding.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore | X

Islamabad, February 9: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has been sold for 2.45 billion Pakistani Rupees at an auction organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. The value if converted to India Rupee amounts to around Rs 73.5 crore, making it one of the biggest franchise sales in PSL history.

Who Bought the Team?

The franchise rights were reportedly secured by Walee Technologies during the auction held in Lahore. The event saw strong interest from multiple bidders which led to competitive bidding.

How the Auction Unfolded

FPJ Shorts
Union HM Amit Shah To Deliver Keynote Address At National Conference On 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling The Ecosystem'
Union HM Amit Shah To Deliver Keynote Address At National Conference On 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling The Ecosystem'
RSS Centenary Conclave: Mohan Bhagwat Signals Sangh’s Central Role In BJP’s Rise And Future Political Strategy
RSS Centenary Conclave: Mohan Bhagwat Signals Sangh’s Central Role In BJP’s Rise And Future Political Strategy
ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
UP Economic Survey 2025-26 Charts High-Growth Path Towards $1 Trillion Economy
UP Economic Survey 2025-26 Charts High-Growth Path Towards $1 Trillion Economy

The auction began with the recitation of the Holy Quran after which PSL CEO Salman Naseer welcomed the five short-listed bidders for the auction. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the event who officially opened the proceedings.

The base price was set at 1.82 billion Pakistani Rupee which roughly amounts to Rs 54.6 Crore in Indian currency. The bidding quickly escalated with Walee Technologies clinching the deal at record price.

Name Change Announced

After winning the bid, the new owners received a ceremonial key to the franchise from the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. They also revealed that they are planning to change the name from Multan to Rawalpindi.

Read Also
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
article-image

Why the Franchise Was Auctioned?

Former owner Ali Tareen decided not to renew his 10 year ownership after the league's 10th season. Following this, the PCB decided to take control of the team and initially said that they will manage the franchise for PSL 11, however, it sold the team ahead of the timeline decided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In 'Grade B' As BCCI Releases Annual Contracts For Men And Women Cricket...
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In 'Grade B' As BCCI Releases Annual Contracts For Men And Women Cricket...
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get...
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get...
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...