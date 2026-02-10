Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to return to full fitness as they begin preparations for the Namibia clash. Abhishek did not take the field in the IND vs USA game citing an upset stomach and did not attend training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Later, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Abhishek still had an upset stomach.
"Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) has still got a few issues with his tummy, but we are hopeful he will be available for the game in two days time," Doeschate said in his press conference.
More to follow...
FPJ Shorts
Govt Defends Reduction In NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile To Address Alarming Postgraduate Medical Seat Vacancy Crisis
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In Delhi
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars