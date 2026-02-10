 Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAbhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India are fretting over the health of their star opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of the IND vs NAM clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma got a first ball duck in Wankhede and did not take the field with captain Suryakumar Yadav revealing he had an upset stomach. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Tuesday confirmed that he was yet to recover and missed training in Delhi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma | X

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to return to full fitness as they begin preparations for the Namibia clash. Abhishek did not take the field in the IND vs USA game citing an upset stomach and did not attend training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Later, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Abhishek still had an upset stomach.

"Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) has still got a few issues with his tummy, but we are hopeful he will be available for the game in two days time," Doeschate said in his press conference.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
Govt Defends Reduction In NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile To Address Alarming Postgraduate Medical Seat Vacancy Crisis
Govt Defends Reduction In NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile To Address Alarming Postgraduate Medical Seat Vacancy Crisis
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In Delhi
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In Delhi
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo
PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo
Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter...
Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter...
PAK Vs USA: What Happens If Pakistan Loses To USA Again In T20 World Cup?
PAK Vs USA: What Happens If Pakistan Loses To USA Again In T20 World Cup?