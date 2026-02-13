SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant Wins By Mumbai City FC And Mumbay FC

Mumbai City FC and Mumbay FC deliver commanding performances in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, currently underway in Mumbai since 1st December 2025, continues to deliver high-quality football and thrilling performances. Fans witnessed an exciting day of competition as teams showcased their attacking strength, tactical discipline and determination to secure crucial points in the league.

With growing enthusiasm among supporters and competitive intensity rising with every fixture, the tournament is proving to be a major platform for clubs to demonstrate their dominance and consistency.

Mumbai City FC dominate opener

In the opening match of the day, Mumbai City FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sellebrity FC by a convincing 4–1 margin. Mumbai City FC controlled the match from the outset, enjoying 58% possession and constantly applying pressure on the opposition defence. Their attacking unit was in outstanding form, firing 19 shots, with an impressive 12 on target, reflecting their precision and attacking intent.

Sellebrity FC, despite showing moments of resilience, managed only 5 shots, including 3 on target, and struggled to contain Mumbai City FC’s relentless offensive momentum.

Mumbai City FC’s organised midfield control, sharp passing combinations and clinical finishing played a decisive role in securing a well-deserved and comprehensive victory.

Mumbay FC register emphatic win

The second fixture saw an even more dominant display as Mumbay FC outclassed MYJ-GMSC with a massive 6–0 win, underlining their superiority in all areas of the pitch. Mumbay FC executed their attacking strategy flawlessly, creating continuous scoring opportunities and converting them with confidence.

Their defence remained equally solid, preventing MYJ-GMSC from building any meaningful attacking moves or registering effective chances. MYJ-GMSC struggled to gain momentum throughout the match, while Mumbay FC maintained complete control with disciplined positioning, swift counterattacks and excellent teamwork.

This emphatic victory highlights Mumbay FC’s strong form and establishes them as one of the most formidable contenders in the ongoing league competition.

