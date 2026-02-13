India Open International Kickboxing Cup 2026: Mumbai Team Clinches 20 Medals, Dominates International Stage

Mumbai kickboxers celebrate a dominant medal haul at the India Open International Kickboxing Cup 2026 in New Delhi | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: At the recently concluded 5th India Open International Kickboxing Cup 2026, a prestigious international-level tournament held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, the Mumbai kickboxing team delivered a spectacular and commendable performance, winning a flurry of gold, silver and bronze medals.

The competition witnessed participation from athletes representing Poland, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt and India. Facing tough competition from world-class opponents, the Mumbai team showcased exceptional skill and determination, securing a total of 9 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals, thereby elevating Mumbai’s reputation on the international stage.

Excellence across multiple formats

Demonstrating rigorous training, disciplined preparation, confidence and fighting spirit, Mumbai athletes excelled across multiple events including Point Fight, Light Contact, Kick Light, K-1 and Creative Forms.

Outstanding individual performances

Outstanding individual performances included:

Vince Patil – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Alok Breed – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Sahil Baperkar – 1 Silver

Ashwini Jamble – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Yatharth Budmala – 2 Gold

Syed Ahmed – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Durva Gavde – 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Grisham Patwardhan – 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Rajeev Rajesh – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Siddhant Gupta – 2 Gold

Coaching and organisational support

This historic success was strongly supported by the guidance, quality training and consistent encouragement of Umesh Murkar, President of the Sports Kick Boxing Association, Mumbai City, and Vighnesh Murkar, International Referee. Additionally, through the Gurukul Kruti Foundation Trust, athletes received essential training equipment and international-level preparation, which played a crucial role in this achievement.

Nilesh Shelar, President of the Maharashtra Kickboxing Association, and Santosh Kumar Agrawal, President of WAKO India, congratulated all the winning athletes and wished them success in their future endeavours. Team Coach Bhupesh Vaity and Referee Ashish Mahadik also played significant roles during the competition.

This remarkable achievement has drawn widespread appreciation and congratulations for the athletes, coaches and team management at all levels. Best wishes are being extended for continued strong performances in the future, bringing further glory to the nation on the international platform.

